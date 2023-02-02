Kwabena Kwabena to shoot cupids arrow at lovers with 2023 edition of Vitamilk Love Night!

In yet another epic Valentine season, Ghana’s favourite lover boy, Kwabena Kwabena is set to shoot cupids arrow into the hearts of patrons at this year’s edition of his annual Vitamilk Love Night!

Kwabena Kwabena is undeniably one of the hottest cakes around the Valentine’s Day season in Ghana and he is set to headline the Vitamilk Love Night this year!

It unravels on the 11th of February, 2023, at the National Theatre, at 8pm and is opened to all singles and couples. Purchase tickets by visiting: www.kbkbmuzic.com or dial *365*1114# for GHS 200 – Single & GHS 350 – Double.

The Love Night Concert will be an impressive upgrade from previous years where patrons are expected to be thrilled with live band performances from the Highlife maetsro and other industry friends popping up as surprise acts.

Come experience the best time of your lives as we approach the month of love.

