Nana Fofie drops ‘Selling Dream’ ahead of EP in March

Nana Fofie releases her latest single Selling Dreams – the first from her upcoming EP “EMDR” set to be released in March 2023.

The music video for Selling Dreams can also be found on YouTube alongside the song release.

“You don’t even want to fight for me” – a soulful tale of heartbreak, realisation and heart wrenching reflection, Fofie delivers a hard-hitting ode to her soul mate in the final declaration of love, on a quest for closure.

A relatable nod to female camaraderie, the song takes the form of self-therapy as Nana explores the road to discovery and healing. As we commonly say, the first step to recovery is acceptance.

Nana Fofie is a 27-year-old singer-songwriter of Ghanaian descent who has been exploring her musical talent from early childhood, taking it to the world in 2017 by releasing covers on YouTube.

Since then, she has had major career success, opening for Nicki Minaj alongside Juice World for the Nicki World Tour and accumulating millions of views across YouTube and millions of plays on Spotify.

Popularly known and admired for her creativity and strong ties in the Ghanaian music scene, her loyal fanbase NaNation pans across the world with 265,000 monthly listeners.

This Rotterdam-based singer has established herself as one of the few female ‘Afro-European’ artists and we expect her to make even more major strides in the industry as she continues to make authentic music that speaks to the heart of many.

