fbpx
Top Stories

Black Sherif, Camidoh, King Promise, KiDi, Gyakie & Lasmid bag 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards nominations!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 10 mins ago
Black Sherif, Camidoh, King Promise, KiDi, Gyakie & Lasmid bag 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards nominations!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Renowned Nigerian award scheme, 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards have nominated several of Ghana’s top hitmakers in recent times including Black Sherif, Camidoh, King Promise, KiDi, Gyakie and Lasmid.

Since its inception in 2016, the Soundcity Music Video Awards has recognized excellence among Africa’s hardworking talents. Ghanaian artistes are showing up and showing out at the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards.

The ‘Konongo Zongo’ hitmaker was nominated in five categories: Best New Artiste, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop, Listeners Choice, and Viewers Choice.

Burnaboy has the most nominations with eight, followed by Rema and Asake, who each have seven.

Costa Titch, Kidi, and Ayra Starr each received four nominations, while Camidoh and Omah Lay each received five nominations.

The event recognizes African musicians’ outstanding achievements in 15 different music categories, including Best Male MVP, Best Female MVP, and African Artiste of the Year.

The event will take place on February 11 at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 10 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Jayana unveiled as new Brand Ambassador for Ageless Day Spa

Jayana unveiled as new Brand Ambassador for Ageless Day Spa

2 weeks ago
Wakayna out with official video for ‘Craze Mad’

Wakayna out with official video for ‘Craze Mad’

2 weeks ago
DJ Sly King gets Senegal jamming to Sarkodie's 'Adonai' as if it were Sarknation at Rapperholic!

DJ Sly King gets Senegal jamming to Sarkodie’s ‘Adonai’ as if it were Sarknation at Rapperholic!

2 weeks ago
Fad Lan: The Northern star poised to brighten up the Ghanaian skyline in 2023

Fad Lan: The Northern star poised to brighten up the Ghanaian skyline in 2023

2 weeks ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker