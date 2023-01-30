Black Sherif, Camidoh, King Promise, KiDi, Gyakie & Lasmid bag 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards nominations!

Renowned Nigerian award scheme, 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards have nominated several of Ghana’s top hitmakers in recent times including Black Sherif, Camidoh, King Promise, KiDi, Gyakie and Lasmid.

Since its inception in 2016, the Soundcity Music Video Awards has recognized excellence among Africa’s hardworking talents. Ghanaian artistes are showing up and showing out at the 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards.

The ‘Konongo Zongo’ hitmaker was nominated in five categories: Best New Artiste, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop, Listeners Choice, and Viewers Choice.

Burnaboy has the most nominations with eight, followed by Rema and Asake, who each have seven.

Costa Titch, Kidi, and Ayra Starr each received four nominations, while Camidoh and Omah Lay each received five nominations.

The event recognizes African musicians’ outstanding achievements in 15 different music categories, including Best Male MVP, Best Female MVP, and African Artiste of the Year.

The event will take place on February 11 at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

