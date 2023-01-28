fbpx
Switch! Strongman recruits 2 producers for first single of 2023

Renowned rapper and head honcho of Strong Empire, Strongman isn’t giving fans breathing space as he has inserted his maiden project for the year dubbed, Switch.

As the title suggests, everyone’s favorite rapper just went hard on a dope hiplife beat produced by two of Ghana’s finest, FimFim & ATown TSB

He encapsulates the experience of an ace lyricists and the flow of a modern day rapper to bring listeners a signature tune that has kept him a fan favourite over the years.

If this is how he’s starting off the year, then y’all need to brace up for what’s coming ahead cos he’s coming for your heads with pure sonic soundgasms you’ve never heard before! Clear out your ear wax!

Get ready to delve deep into his signature wordplay and hard hitting punchlines as he delivers back to back bars in his native Twi tongue. Get conversant with his latest jam

Get interactive with Strongman across all his socials and ensure to subscribe to his YouTube channel for more sick flows!

