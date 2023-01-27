Sarkodie announces the JAMZ World Tour

Ghanaian hip-pop star Sarkodie has announced his upcoming tour for 2023 – the JAMZ World tour- via his YouTube page.

The tour will bring the Ghanaian music sensation to cities around the globe, giving fans the opportunity to experience his electrifying LIVE performances.

The tour will see Sarkodie travel to cities across Europe, North America, Asia and Africa. The tour will also feature Sarkodie’s hit songs, as well as new music from his 8th studio album JAMZ released in 2022.

JAMZ features some of Africa’s most prominent artists. The body of work is primarily infused with African-inspired hip-hop, a sound that Sarkodie has become renowned for.

JAMZ is an extension of that versatility, and every record on the album offers a unique spin on the rapper’s sound.

Although he has evolved over the years, the ability to tell stories through rap and his native language of Twi has helped put him on the map.

Celebrating the good things in life, the album is layered with balmy hooks and infectious melodies. It’s a collection of breezy sounds spanning R&B, Afrobeats, Amapiano and tropical pop.

Some of the artists featured on the project are Black Sherif, Cina Soul, Oxlade, Lojay, Joeboy, BNXN, Kranium, and King Promise.

Sarkodie, who is known for his dynamic stage presence and ability to connect with audiences, is excited to bringing the Jamz World Tour to fans around the world.

“I am excited to share my music and energy with fans in new cities, and can’t wait to see the reactions to the live performances,” said Sarkodie.

The tour schedule and ticket information will be announced soon. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to all Sarkodie social media platforms for updates.

