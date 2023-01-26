fbpx
Stonebwoy thanks Asamoah Gyan for coming through for him in 2016

Photo Credit: Ghana Meets Naija

Stonebwoy has honoured Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan with praises for picking up the cost of his knee surgery in Germany in 2016.

Stonebwoy made this known via his Twitter account on the occasion of the 7th year since he had the corrective surgery on his knee.

The surgery was considered a major milestone in the celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artist’s career, and he has made sure to thank Asamoah Gyan for his help.

The star footballer, who is also an entrepreneur and a philanthropist, responded to the post that captured how happy he was to have been part of Stonebwoy’s journey.

Stonebwoy has since gone on to release several hit singles, perform to sold-out crowds, and win several awards.

