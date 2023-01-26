Stonebwoy thanks Asamoah Gyan for coming through for him in 2016

Stonebwoy has honoured Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan with praises for picking up the cost of his knee surgery in Germany in 2016.

Stonebwoy made this known via his Twitter account on the occasion of the 7th year since he had the corrective surgery on his knee.

@ASAMOAH_GYAN3 you came tru for me around this same time 7 years on. you decided to take my surgery cost, I'm forever Grateful ♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/NzQm3knaoB — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) January 26, 2023

The surgery was considered a major milestone in the celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artist’s career, and he has made sure to thank Asamoah Gyan for his help.

The star footballer, who is also an entrepreneur and a philanthropist, responded to the post that captured how happy he was to have been part of Stonebwoy’s journey.

Oh woooow. 7 years already? 😳😳. I’m happy to be part of this. It’s all from the heart. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) January 26, 2023

Stonebwoy has since gone on to release several hit singles, perform to sold-out crowds, and win several awards.