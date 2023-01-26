Great Ampong simply riding on Daddy Lumba feud to cash out on new ‘Onyame Akatua’ single?

Ace Gospel act, Great Ampong has finally unleashed his much talked about ‘Onyame Akatua’ diss song to Daddy Lumba of which he has come out to clear the air that it isn’t targeted at the legendary artiste.

Great Ampong emphatically stated during an interview with Nyansaboakwa on Happy FM that his ‘Onyame Akatua’ song is a reply to Daddy Lumba’s ‘Ofon na di nsem fon’ diss song.

However, in a Power FM interview, the gospel artiste said that Lumba is not the target of his song and that he wouldn’t shy away from mentioning him if he was indeed the one.

“I can compose a song and have his name in it because I have composed songs for people. Some people approach me to compose songs for their dead relatives and I do. I take the deceased’s name and details and then compose the song.

“I could have mentioned his name and the song was more than three to four minutes long but you never heard any name,” he stated.

His statement on Radio XYZ contradicts with his claim on Happy FM that he had composed a song in response to Daddy Lumba.

“I said I was going to compose a song, and he will hear from me, but this isn’t the song. I am not backtracking on my words. Did I mention his name when I wrote a song for Nana Addo Dankwa?

“When you listened to my song, did you hear anyone’s name in it? I am telling you the time for me to compose the song for him (Daddy Lumba) hasn’t come,” he added.

He, furthermore, specified that he seldom listens to interviews he grants to media organizations and that he can’t recall the specifics of his interview with Happy FM.

“In my Happy FM interview, I don’t remember what I said until I listen to it. I haven’t sat down to listen to the interview. Even my songs, when I record them, I don’t listen to them again,” he disclosed.

Daddy Lumba and Great Ampong had a good relationship in the past, here the two actively campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The bond grew stronger with the duo even working on an album featuring songs such as Father and Son, Wotumi Ye Kese, Wo Din No Yekese and the popular Hossana.

However, the seemingly strong ‘father and son’ relationship took a nosedive when Great Ampong publicly claimed Daddy Lumba swindled him of proceeds of the album.

Gospel musician Great Ampong records diss song for Daddy Lumba pic.twitter.com/H2MQUP6Bee — Follow Zionfelix (@onua_zionfelix) January 21, 2023

At the time, he disclosed Daddy Lumba allegedly took all earnings when the album was launched at the Glorious Wave International Church in Tema in 2015.

It is in line with this previous occurrence that people immediately ascribed Daddy Lumba’s Ofo Na Edi Asem Foo answer to Great Ampong’s past comments.

Same way, when Onyame Akatua dropped, it was seen as a reaction to Lumba. Interestingly, Daddy Lumba has also debunked assertions his song is aimed at anyone in particular.

