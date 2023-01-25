Stonebwoy wows thousands in Jamaica with epic performance of hits at Rebel Salute Festival!

Widely acknowledged as one of Ghana’s biggest music exports, Stonebwoy over the weekend delivered a sterling performance at the revered Rebel Salute Festival in Jamaica.

The CEO of Burniton Music Group Stonebwoy, was the only African prominent artiste booked to perform in the two-day festival, which took place on 20-21 January 2023 at Plantation Cove, St Ann Jamaica.

Stonebwoy performed a list of songs including, therapy, wame, Tuffseed, Hero, Gidigba and a list of his hit songs.Bennie man was present to show his support for Stonebwoy.

Since 2013, Rebel Salute has settled in Priory, St Ann, in the heart of a tourism country. It attracts visitors from leading reggae markets in Europe, North America, and Japan as well as booking agents and a variety of vendors.

Rebel Salute is an annual music festival held in Jamaica. It is held on January 15 of every year, the birthday of promoter Tony Rebel. It is one of Jamaica’s biggest music festivals, known for its focus on roots and conscious music.

Rebel began the festival in 1994 in the parish of Manchester and was long held annually in St. Elizabeth on the country’s south coast until 2012. As of 2014, a festival is now a two-day event, held in the Richmond Park Estate in Saint Ann Parish.

The festival was billed as the Pepsi Rebel Salute during a three-year sponsorship agreement with PepsiCo. Festival producers stated they pursued the agreement as Pepsi products were more in-line with the festival’s stance, which allows no alcohol and no meat.

The festival has also featured dancehall performers not normally known for “conscious” lyrics by billing them under their birth name, rather than their stage name, to highlight their “good side”, according to Tony Rebel.

