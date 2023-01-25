M.anifest tours Hennessy Family House, Cognac, grabs a customised Airforce 1s, attends top ranking NBA Game all in France!

Highly decorated rapper, M.anifest has had the time of his life touring France and all of it’s glories that it has to offer including attending a high profile NBA game.

Go where the love is, even if it’s in France” is an oft-quoted line from M.anifest’s hit single Azumah Nelson Flow.

The rapper practiced what he preached when he visited Paris and experienced all the love in the city, if his social media handles are anything to go by.

While in France, M.anifest was hosted at the Hennessy estate in Cognac where he toured the cellars and distilleries that produce the famous Hennessy cognacs many rappers name drop.

He also joined a list of VIP guests from across the world for dinner at the Château de Bagnolet: the Hennessy family home soaking in all the rich history and tradition of the Hennessy brand.

The godMC was also among international celebrities that showed up to watch six-time NBA champions the Chicago Bulls, and three-time NBA champions the Detriot Pistons, faceoff in a regular season game at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Other celebrities in attendance at the star-studded event were Magic Johnson, Pharrell Williams, Tyga, ex-NBA stars Tony Parker and Joakim Noah and many more.

Prior to the game, M.anifest was presented with white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers customized with the logo of his recent album, Madina To The Universe (MTTU). He also visited the oldest existing basketball court located in Paris; built by YMCA in 1893, Le Trevise.

Watching the Bulls vs. The Pistons in Paris tonight. Pas de probleme 🇫🇷🌟 pic.twitter.com/c6DD4keAB7 — M.anifest (@manifestive) January 19, 2023

M.anifest was also seen hanging out with Nigerian singer Mayorkun, and Kenyan rapper Octopizzo, in the French capital city.

M.anifest has recently been on the trends for his bars on the Hennessy Africa Cypher which featured other elite African rappers: M.I, Vector, A-Reece and Octopizzo.

Getting accustomed to custom fits. MTTU on the kicks 👟 pic.twitter.com/r1jj7X4EmJ — M.anifest (@manifestive) January 18, 2023

