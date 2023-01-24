fbpx
Black Sherif, Camidoh, The Compozers, Gyakie listed in first wave of artistes for Afronation Portugal!

Photo Credit: /Google Images

World’s biggest Afrobeats festival, Afronation is headed to Portugal this summer with Ghanaian music stars, Black Sherif, Camidoh, The Compozers, and Gyakie performing!

They are among the first wave of performers for the Afro Nation Portugal 2023. The musicians join a long list of international artists, including Burna Boy and American hip-hop star 50 Cent.

The event will be held in the Algarve, Portimao, Portugal, from June 28 to June 30, 2023.

Tickets are expected to be made available for priority subscribers effective January 26, 2023, at 9 am GMT.

