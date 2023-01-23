Camidoh’s manager, George Britton weds media personality, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah!

CEO of GBInteractive, Media maven & Talent Manager of Camidoh, George Britton has tied the knot with yet another media personality.

Mr Britton, who doubles as the manager for Camidoh, got wedded in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend to Media personality, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah.

Congratulations Mr. George M. Britton on your marriage with Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah.



God richly bless your marriage. ❤️



Video credit: Gerrard Israel #TheMensahs23#CalebYeslordWorld pic.twitter.com/cReDW8J8o2 — Caleb Yeslord ⚡ (@CalebYeslord) January 23, 2023

Sharing the new about his wedding on social media, Britton shared a photo with his wife from their traditional ceremony flanked by his mother and mother-in-law with the caption;

“Like a mother’s love.”

