Camidoh’s manager, George Britton weds media personality, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah!

Photo Credit: /Google Images

CEO of GBInteractive, Media maven & Talent Manager of Camidoh, George Britton has tied the knot with yet another media personality.

Mr Britton, who doubles as the manager for Camidoh, got wedded in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend to Media personality, Nana Adwoa Sarkodie Mensah.

Sharing the new about his wedding on social media, Britton shared a photo with his wife from their traditional ceremony flanked by his mother and mother-in-law with the caption;

“Like a mother’s love.”

