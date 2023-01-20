Start 2023 feeling like Superman with Manuel Bless’s new song

Gospel artiste, Manuel Bless, has released a new single titled “Superman”, an Afrobeats fusion faith based song full of praise to oneself and the creator who made him.

The single is the latest release from the talented artist, who has blessed countless others including himself with his music.

With the potential to easily capture the hearts of many with his sound, Manuel Bless’ new single is an expression of self love and appreciation for the force behind him; the real reason he feels as great as he does.

Manuel Bless

In addition, with lyrics you can easily grasp, the singer soars through the smooth yet upbeat melody creating a joyous atmosphere of praise and appreciation throughout the song.

“Superman” is a powerful celebration of oneself. A reflection of the right kind of attitude to start your year with.

Manuel Bless born Emmanuel Kwadwo Asamoah, started out professionally in 2006 as a participant in the “Stars of the Future” show by Charter House. He’s since been involved in music for 16 years now.

He’s also an entrepreneur with an animal farm business located at Kpone Katamanso. Again, he’s a husband and a devout Christ worshipper.

Manuel refers to his music making process as therapeutic and says his own music has brought healing to certain areas in his life.

Listen here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/manuelbless/superman

And for that, he hopes to impact others through his therapeutic gospel tunes and help them to encounter God.

“Superman” is currently available on all digital music platforms.

Follow Manuel Bless on:

Instagram @Manuelbless_

Twitter @ManuelBless_

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.