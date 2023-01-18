Bullgod also descends on Appietus for reaping off his investments for over a decade!

Recently embattled artiste manager & CEO of Bullhaus Records, Nana Asiamah Hanson alias Bullgod has descended heavily on Music Producer, Appietus.

According to Bulldog, Appietus has benefitted off his investments, and has lived comfortably for ten years feeding his family from his (Bulldog) projects.

Bulldog’s accusations come following an interview Appietus granted explaining how he came to be privy to music digitalisation.

In a snippet of the interview on Citi TV shared by Bulldog on his Facebook page, Appietus had stated that when he was first contacted about an Israeli investor on music digitalisation, he was not so sure of the benefits, however, when he submitted a particular song to the platform and the money generated from the streams started hitting his bank accounts, he had a change of heart.

Talent manager & entertainment pundit criticizes Appietus Appiah for theft. “You’ll pay for every dollar you collected off my investments & you’ll pay with interest” -BullGod



:Delivering as it unfolds,..

Follow Me & Stay Updated#Appietus #Bulldog #ShattaWale #Sarkodie #efiaodo pic.twitter.com/VDur95GCoT — Trends O’clock (@TrendsOclock) January 17, 2023

Appietus’s admission of receiving money off some of the songs he produced triggered Bulldog to ask for his share of the revenue.

In a Facebook post calling Appietus out, Bulldog wrote;

“You will pay for every dollar you collected off my investments and you will pay with interest. You have been feeding your family and yourself with our investments for almost 10 years by selling 5Five songs — executive produced and promoted by Bullhaus Entertainment on digital platforms globally without our permission. Get ready – Time to pay up. You will hear from our counsellors.”

See his post below;

Meanwhile, Bulldog’s former artiste, Papi of 5five music group and Appietus have traded insults on live TV over their 2011 hit song, ‘Muje Baya’.

Papi has accused Appietus of siphoning funds from the group’s music, and leaving them with nothing.

Papi claims Appietus through his company called Creative Studios, has been receiving royalties from five of their songs since the year 2013.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.