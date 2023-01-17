Jayana unveiled as new Brand Ambassador for Ageless Day Spa

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, popularly known as JAYANA has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for Ageless Day Spa.

The partnership would see the award-winning gospel artiste become the Face of the company, one of the leading Sanus Per Aquam’ (Spa) in the country.

At the official signing ceremony in Accra, the Brand Manager of Ageless Day Spa, Ms. Peggy Saanuo, speaking on behalf of the Founders, Mr Kwadwo Fordjour and Mrs Rita Kumi Fordjour, averred that Jayana was chosen to be the face of Ageless Day Spa due to her outstanding personality and also positively impacting the youth.

“We are excited to have JAYANA in our family and we hope this marriage would be beneficial to both parties.

Jayana -left, Mrs Rita Kumi Fordjour [Co-Founder of Ageless Day Spa] -Middle and Mr Kwadwo Fordjour [Co-Founder of Ageless Day Spa]-Right

“Ageless Day Spa has served the people of Kumasi for so long and relocated to Accra in 2022. The company in the bid of searching for a known personality who presents its core values confidently chose JAYANA. She could serve as a good ambassador because she encompasses our brand values and would take our services and products to much greater heights thus in fulfilment of our motto which says ‘Be You… Age Later,” she said.

Jayana expressed appreciation to the company for believing in her abilities to promote the services and products of Ageless Day Spa.

“I am completely overwhelmed. Beginning 2023 on a good note is such an amazing feeling and makes me trust God more. I’m honoured and thankful that Ageless Day Spa believes in the brand Jayana. I’m ready to promote their good course,” she said.

Ageless Day Spa strives to boost its clients’ self-esteem and beauty by helping them look and feel much younger. The Spa Company has an experienced and enterprising team led by a US-qualified and professionally trained Esthetician to give its clients flexible and reliable services like FACIAL TREATMENT (relaxing facials, lift, tones and anti-ageing treatment), MASSAGE THERAPIES (Swedish, Deep tissue, Sport and Hot stone) and PEDICURE (aromatherapy, exfoliation and paraffin treatments). Ageless Day Spa ……… Be you, Grow later.

