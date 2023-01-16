Shatta Wale Joins Boomplay’s Golden Club with 100M Streams

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known in the showbiz circles as Shatta Wale, is the latest artist to join the prestigious Golden Club of Africa’s largest music streaming and download platform, Boomplay.

Shatta Wale joins Boomplay’s Golden Club for reaching and surpassing a milestone of 100 million streams. He becomes the third Ghanaian artist to attain this feat after Black Sherif and Sarkodie, and is now part of the club of African superstars which houses the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Fireboy DML, Rayvanny, Omah Lay and more.

Formerly known as Bandana, Shatta Wale emerged on the Ghanaian music scene in 2004 with the hit record, “Moko Hoo”. He would then go on a hiatus for over 8 years after the success of the single while building a large following from the underground scene.

Later, Shatta Wale re-emerged in 2012 and has become a leading force of the Ghanaian music scene and a celebrated African music icon ever since.

With hit records including “Dancehall King”, “My Level”, “Ayoo”, “On God”, “JJC”, among others and stellar collaboration with Beyonce on her “Lion King” album, Shatta Wale is gearing up to release his “Gift of God” album this month after two years of building fans’ anticipation. Shatta Wale was the second most streamed male artist in Ghana during Boomplay’s 2022 Recap.

