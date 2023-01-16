Nominations open for 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Charterhouse, have publicly opened the call for nominations for this year’s event.

In a press release shared across their social media pages, the event organisers detailed when the filling of nominations would end and which period or works qualify for the awards scheme.

Full Press Release

Charterhouse Productions Limited, Organizers of the Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, would like to officially inform all artistes, artiste managements, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, music composers, music industry stakeholders and the general public, that submissions of entries for the 24″ Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are open.

Only published works in the year 2022 are eligible for submission. Thus, all works from January 1st to December 31st, 2022 should be submitted via our online portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com. There shall be no manual submissions. Deadline for submissions is Sunday, February 12th 2023.

Kindly take note of the new field – Performance Sheet. The purpose is to offer applicants the opportunity to share any relevant information, such as streaming numbers, performances, or an Electronic Press Kit (EPK), that might be useful to the cause.

For assistance, kindly call 050 139 5176, or send a mail to info@ghanamusicawards.com. On-the-go-updates are available on social media at Ghana Music Awards on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and online at www.GhanaMusicAwards.com,

The 24th Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, and powered by Charterhouse.

