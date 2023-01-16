fbpx
Top Stories

Cry With Pleasure! Ruby Delart blesses Larruso’s ‘Midnight Riddim’ as maiden project for 2023

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Cry With Pleasure! Ruby Delart blesses Larruso's 'Midnight Riddim' as maiden project for 2023
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ghanaian Hip Hop and Afrosoul lyricist Ruby Delart is out with her first record for 2023 titled ‘CRY WITH PLEASURE’

The ‘THANK YOU GARI’ crooner teamed up with ALIGATA on this classic yet sensual  piece.

This is definitely a baby-making song. A perfect song to put you in a love-making mood.

‘CRY WITH PLEASURE’ was recorded Larruso’s ‘MIDNIGHT’ instrumentation.

Beat production was done by Gigz Beatz whereas mixing and mastering of DELART’s version was done by SKY BEATZ.

Socials:
Facebook: Ruby Delart
Instagram: @ruby.delart
Tik Tok: @rubydelart
Twitter: @datgalruby
Youtube: @rubydelart
All Digital Stores: Delart

Song Details:

Artiste: Ruby Delart ft. Aligata 

Song Title: Cry With Pleasure 

Prouction: Gigz Beatz 

Mixing And Mastering: Sky Beatz 

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Midnight by Larruso

Video: Midnight by Larruso

17th November 2022
Larruso's new LP echoes "Sounds from the Slums"

Larruso’s new LP echoes “Sounds from the Slums”

29th October 2022
Don't Shout by Larruso

Audio: Don’t Shout by Larruso

12th October 2022
Female rap sensation, Ruby Delart kept fans riling with her opening act at Ashaiman To The World!

Female rap sensation, Ruby Delart kept fans riling with her opening act at Ashaiman To The World!

13th September 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker