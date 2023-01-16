Cry With Pleasure! Ruby Delart blesses Larruso’s ‘Midnight Riddim’ as maiden project for 2023

Ghanaian Hip Hop and Afrosoul lyricist Ruby Delart is out with her first record for 2023 titled ‘CRY WITH PLEASURE’

The ‘THANK YOU GARI’ crooner teamed up with ALIGATA on this classic yet sensual piece.

This is definitely a baby-making song. A perfect song to put you in a love-making mood.

‘CRY WITH PLEASURE’ was recorded Larruso’s ‘MIDNIGHT’ instrumentation.

Beat production was done by Gigz Beatz whereas mixing and mastering of DELART’s version was done by SKY BEATZ.

Socials:

Facebook: Ruby Delart

Instagram: @ruby.delart

Tik Tok: @rubydelart

Twitter: @datgalruby

Youtube: @rubydelart

All Digital Stores: Delart

Song Details:

Artiste: Ruby Delart ft. Aligata

Song Title: Cry With Pleasure

Prouction: Gigz Beatz

Mixing And Mastering: Sky Beatz

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.