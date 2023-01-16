Cry With Pleasure! Ruby Delart blesses Larruso’s ‘Midnight Riddim’ as maiden project for 2023
Ghanaian Hip Hop and Afrosoul lyricist Ruby Delart is out with her first record for 2023 titled ‘CRY WITH PLEASURE’
The ‘THANK YOU GARI’ crooner teamed up with ALIGATA on this classic yet sensual piece.
This is definitely a baby-making song. A perfect song to put you in a love-making mood.
‘CRY WITH PLEASURE’ was recorded Larruso’s ‘MIDNIGHT’ instrumentation.
Beat production was done by Gigz Beatz whereas mixing and mastering of DELART’s version was done by SKY BEATZ.
Socials:
Facebook: Ruby Delart
Instagram: @ruby.delart
Tik Tok: @rubydelart
Twitter: @datgalruby
Youtube: @rubydelart
All Digital Stores: Delart
Song Details:
Artiste: Ruby Delart ft. Aligata
Song Title: Cry With Pleasure
Prouction: Gigz Beatz
Mixing And Mastering: Sky Beatz
