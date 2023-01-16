AJ Nelson collaborates with Danish artist Citizen Odin

Danish indie rocker Citizen Odin has featured AJ Nelson on a new album, not titled yet, that is on the way for release in 2023.

AJ Nelson, Ghanaian rap star, is the first name to be revealed to have collaborated on the album.

AJ Nelson is one of John Odin’s absolute favorite artists, and it triggered great joy and gratitude when AJ Nelson agreed to a collaboration on the upcoming album.

“I love African music in general, and AJ in particular,” explains John Odin, singer and frontman of Citizen Odin.

“His music is so full of joy, so rhythmic and so musical. He’s an artist I listen to a lot myself. So it was natural to ask him, even if I hadn’t dared to hope for a yes

Recording is scheduled to start during the spring, and the album should be ready for streaming in late fall.

In the meantime, you can listen to the single “OK Boomer (Radio Edit)”, which is a bit more underground than the upcoming album will be.

