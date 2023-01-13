Shatta has many enemies, I could be blackmailed like Tiwa Savage so I’m careful; a waiter almost ruined my date due to the Shatta tag – Michy

Shooting into fame as the girlfriend of Shatta Wale, Michelle Diamond Gbagonah alias Michy, has disclosed certain consequences she has been facing after her breakup with the renowned artiste.

She has revealed that after four years of her breakup, she is still being tagged as his lover. According to Michy, although they have both moved on, people still bug her around with traces of their past relationship.

Highlighting the extent to which fans still associate her with the dancehall artiste, Michy during an interview with Kwaku Manu recalled an interesting ordeal with a waiter;

“January 5th is my four years anniversary of singleness but people still tag me with him. Someone takes me out on a date and a waiter screams paah paah when he sees me. I have to alert him that I was brought out on a date and that I am not here alone.

As for the name Shatta Michy I think it has come to stay. There is nothing I can do to it. I have tried but people still call me by that name so I have left it as it is. We have broken up but it seems I’m still the original Shatta Michy.”

However, Michy, has established that she is open to a new relationship. She has also disclosed the kind of qualities she needs in a man this time around.

“I’m open to anyone who is stable-minded, mature and rich. As for being rich, it is a must. I have learnt my lessons from suffering with a man. I’m not towing that lane again,” she added.

Also, ex-fiancée of popular Dancehall artist Shatta Wale, has revealed that despite the bitter end to their relationship, she still respects him a lot and would not like to jeopardise his career.

According to Michy, she’s been with Shatta Wale from the start, and although they may not be together anymore, she’s careful about her dealings so as to not dent his image.

In a recent interview with Kwaku Manu, Michy stated;

“I don’t want people having anything to say about my ex. He has a lot of enemies so I’m very careful with my dealings. Of course he has a reputation to protect. I’ve been with him from the start so I respect the hustle, where we came from.”

Michy adds that it is because of this reason why she’s careful about her dating life now.

“That’s why I’m not all over the place living a wild life. Someone can easily blackmail you with a naked video they took of you. It even happened to Tiwa Savage so I’m careful. Very very careful,” she added.

