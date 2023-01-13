iOna Reine poised to draw souls closer to God in 2023 via her switch to Gospel!

Widely adjudged as the late Ebony Reigns’ doppelganger, viral songstress Iona Reine has announced her switch to Gospel music following the call of God on her life.

Female composer, iOna Reine, has disclosed that she is getting a fresh start in 2023, heeding the divine call on her life.

In a Graphic.com.gh report, she indicated that she is now dedicated to writing music that uplifts souls and brings listeners closer to God.

“I made a serious effort to respond to God’s call and to reach out to those who have strayed from Him. Previously, my focus on worldly music did not represent what God wanted from me.

“However, I am now prepared to go full force into producing gospel music. I’ve decided to do music that uplifts people’s spirits so that I can be a useful instrument for my Lord”, she said.

iOna joins personalities like Lord Kenya, Yaw Siki, and Kese who have devoted their lives to Christ and have remained loyal to their calling.

The female vocalist gained notoriety three years ago due to her strong likeness to the late dancehall performer Ebony Reigns.

iOna has been credited with songs such as ‘Could This Be Love’, ‘Obra’, and ‘Soy La Reine’.

I slept with married men – singer @ionareine confesses after seeing Christ



iOna told Zionfelix during this chat that she’s quit secular music because she has seen the light



Full interview is on YouTube nowhttps://t.co/xf9XQlrfMQ pic.twitter.com/qitDqTxRx0 — Follow Zionfelix (@onua_zionfelix) January 4, 2023

