Apple Music announces Black Sherif as the featured artist for this month’s Rap Life Africa

Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature Black Sherif on this week’s episode.

Ebro and Africa Now host Dadaboy Ehiz chat about Black Sherif’s latest single “Soja”, off his debut album The Villain I Never Was, available to stream on Apple Music.

Alongside Black Sherif, Rap Life Radio also features a new track from South African hip hop maverick, AKA called “PRADA feat. Khuli Chana”, as well as Nigerian newcomer Odumodublvck with his track “Picanto feat. Zlatan & ECko Miles”.

Spotlight On

On his 14-track debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif tries to make sense of a hard life and as a result, the album plays life a collection of his personal affirmations, ones he uses to battle both inner demons and fuel his ambitions.

First To Know

“Everyone in this world is a soldier—we are all in different battles. It’s a wake-up call. Stand and beat your chest, here they come. Your anxieties are coming.

Your haters are coming. Your backstabbers are coming. Your own self is coming at you. So stand and let nothing pull you down. Don’t let them catch you off guard, never.

People think they are fighting external battles, but the internal ones are bigger than what they see outside,” Black Sherif tells Apple Music about his new single “Soja”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.