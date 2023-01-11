Lynx Entertainment outdoors BDSM & it ain’t a Blue Film!

One of the most successful record labels in Ghana, Lynx Entertainment has outdoored 4 new acts in a private listening session of their joint ‘Coming Soon’ EP.

Ghanaian record label and talent management company, Lynx Entertainment is on the verge of bringing forth a host of new artistes into the scene.

The four musicians, who represent the label’s third generation of acts are poised to shake up the industry with groundbreaking songs.

They comprise BoiJake, DSL, St. Lennon, and Maya Blu together forming ‘BDSM’.

Dozens of industry players gathered at the forecourt of Lynx Manor at New Achimota on Sunday night for a feel of the artistes who have already recorded a joint extended play.

The EP dubbed ‘Coming Soon’ is made up of five tracks; ‘New Lords’, ‘Forever’, ‘Vibrate’, ‘High’ and ‘Weekend’.

The songs are a combination of Maya Blu’s silky voice, Mentor X winner DSL’s Reggae & AfroDancehall vibe, the sensational vocals of BoiJake and capped by St. Lennon’s boiling influence stemming from the streets and the church.

The EP is opened by the unmistakable voice of Hiplife Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone who is also seen in the visuals.

Fortune Dane, DJ Vyrusky and Richie Mensah contributed to the productions of the project.

‘Coming Soon’ EP will be available on all streaming platforms on January 26, 2023.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.