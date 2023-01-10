OV teams up with the Afrocentrics for a live rendition of Shush

It’s finally here! Our very own OV has released a live version to her single, ‘Shush‘, and it’s a real treat that delivers on all fronts.

The song features the Afrocentrics Band, a group that is renowned for their creative and soulful music.

The lyrics of ‘Shush’ tackle mental health challenges in an honest and heartfelt way. OV’s voice is smooth and soulful, and the Afrocentrics Band adds the perfect touch of rhythm and energy.

The combination of the two creates a unique and beautiful sound that is sure to be a hit.

We can’t wait to hear what OV and the Afrocentrics Band have in store for us next. ‘Shush – Live’ is a great way to kick off the new year and get us ready to enjoy the music.

Be sure to check out OV’s new single and keep an eye out for more great music from her and the Afrocentrics Band.

