Original! Bisa K’dei set to show the difference with upcoming album release

Photo Credit: /Google Images

Bisa K’dei, one of Ghana’s finest highlife artiste is set to release his highly anticipated fourth studio album, “Original,” in January 2023.

The “Original” album features some of the best musicians from around the world, with names yet to be unveiled. The highly-anticipated album also recruits some of Ghana’s budding musical acts

Bisa K’dei, who is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished and multidimensional artistes in Ghana, has had an illustrious career spanning more than a decade.

Over the past few months, Bisa Kdei has released some teasers off the album, including “Criminal” and “Love You” which demonstrate how jam-packed the forthcoming album is.

Some past albums of Bisa K’dei, including “Highlife Konnect,” “Thanks Giving,”  and “Break Through,” have won some international and local accolades, having been performed around the world.

Pre Save the album here.

