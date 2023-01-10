fbpx
Top Stories

Meek Mill renders apology to Ghanaians for controversial Jubilee House video shoot

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Meek Mill renders apology to Ghanaians for controversial Jubilee House video shoot
Photo Credit: /Google Images

After having a thrilling performance at the just ended 2023 Afro Nation Ghana edition, Meek Mill has finally apologized for hsi viral music video shoot at the Jubilee House.

In the latest tweet from the rapper after hours of backlash from Ghanaians, he has taken to his socials to render an apology.

“To the people of Ghana, no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make a connection is thru music and I wanted to do that by displaying art … I’m in my 30s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here”.

@ghanamusic

#fypage #meekmill #Ghanamusic #jubileehouse

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

“My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the office also!”

The artist on Sunday, January 8 in an Instagram reel shared a video of his new composition where he was seen in a video at Ghana’s state house in the company of his colleagues jamming to his track.

This art by the rapper raised an uproar from a section of Ghanaians, describing the act as disrespectful to the honorable house.

The critics have therefore lambasted the Presidency for allowing the Jubilee House to ‘cheapened’.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif

2022 Week 52: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

1 week ago
Meek Mill geared up for an epic Afro Nation performance tonight following viral bike streaks upon arrival!

Meek Mill geared up for an epic Afro Nation performance tonight following viral bike streaks upon arrival!

2 weeks ago
Highlights of 2022 Afrochella Day 1: Ayra Starr's stage fall, Kwesi Arthur, Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale epic delivery!

Highlights of 2022 Afrochella Day 1: Ayra Starr’s stage fall, Kwesi Arthur, Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale epic delivery!

2 weeks ago
Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif

2022 Week 51: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2 weeks ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker