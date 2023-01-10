Meek Mill renders apology to Ghanaians for controversial Jubilee House video shoot

After having a thrilling performance at the just ended 2023 Afro Nation Ghana edition, Meek Mill has finally apologized for hsi viral music video shoot at the Jubilee House.

In the latest tweet from the rapper after hours of backlash from Ghanaians, he has taken to his socials to render an apology.

“To the people of Ghana, no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make a connection is thru music and I wanted to do that by displaying art … I’m in my 30s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here”.

“My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the office also!”

The artist on Sunday, January 8 in an Instagram reel shared a video of his new composition where he was seen in a video at Ghana’s state house in the company of his colleagues jamming to his track.

This art by the rapper raised an uproar from a section of Ghanaians, describing the act as disrespectful to the honorable house.

The critics have therefore lambasted the Presidency for allowing the Jubilee House to ‘cheapened’.

