Ghanaian female rapper, Lousika enstooled queen mother of Manso Nkwanta!

One of the few Ghanaian female rappers, Lousika has been enstooled as queen mother of Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region in a traditional ceremony.

The stool name, Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika, has been conferred on the popular business woman and musician in a beautiful traditional ceremony.

Photos from the event have been widely shared across social media pages and fans are reacting to it.

Lousika, the mother of two is the granddaughter of the late Omanhemaa of Manso Nkwanta, Nana Nyarko Aboraa II.

The rapper who went on a long hiatus from the music, is famed for songs like ‘Hands Up’, ‘Dedeede’ and ‘Opampam’ which featured Shatta Wale.

