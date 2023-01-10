Get familiar with K. Black Official

K. Black Official, the talented Ghanaian Afrobeats and Highlife artist was born on October 3rd in Akyim Kukurantumi in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

He moved to Accra when he was six years old and now lives in Adenta, a town in the Adenta Municipal District in Ghana’s Greater Accra Region, located on the Accra-Aburi Highway after Madina.

He had his early education at Golden Sunbeam Montessori in Adenta, and was then admitted to the Ghana Secondary School in Koforidua, otherwise known as Ghanass.

After taking his WASSCE exams, he went on to study Television and Film Production at the Ghana Media School in Accra.

K. Black Official’s passion for music began in 2015 when he started writing songs for many musicians across the country.

As a musician, he looks up to artists such as Samini, Twitch, and King Promise, and hopes to become a household name in the years to come.

Follow K. Black Official on these social media handles below.

Facebook: Nana Kwabena Akoto

Instagram: @KBlack_Official_

Twitter: @KBlack_Official

Tiktok: @KBlack_Official

Audiomack: KBlackOfficial1

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.