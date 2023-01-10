fbpx
Checkout the 11 cities listed in KiDi's 'The Golden Boy North American Tour 2023'!

Checkout the 11 cities listed in KiDi's 'The Golden Boy North American Tour 2023'!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ghana’s certified Sugar Daddy, KiDi has announced details of his 2023 North America tour which covers a trail of 11 cities in the month of March.

‘The Golden Boy’ tour will begin in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 1, and runs until March 19 when the run of shows will conclude at Madam LOU in Seattle.

Pre-sale of tickets to The Golden Boy North American tour starts on Wednesday 11th Jan at 10 am local time.

