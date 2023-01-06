OV debunks Ayisha Modi’s alleged role in linking her up with Stonebwoy; reveals how her 5-yr contract got terminated by text after 6 months only!

Currently out with a sensational new single, Shush, OV, has cleared the air on issues surrounding her former label boss, Stonebwoy and his close pal, Ayisha Modi.

OV, whose real name is Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko became a national star after she made a name for herself following her fame after partaking in MTN hitmaker.

After the music reality show, she was immediately signed by Stonebwoy to his record label.

After becoming a part of the Burniton Music Record label, many people assumed she was going to be the next Kaakie or Mzvee but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned.

Out of the blues, she was sacked by Stonebwoy from his camp. During that period, Stonebwoy’s former career manager Black Sidi and singer Kelvynboy were also flushed out.

With the shocking termination of her contract with Burniton Music Record Label, OV hasn’t been herself and it’s like she has lost her touch.

The termination of the contract affected her so badly that her music career took a nosedive and pushed her into depression.

Because she signed a contract with the music label for 5 years but she spent only 6 months with them.

Speaking in an interview with NYDJ Live, OV revealed that Stonebwoy parted ways with her through a text message and refused to explain why he sacked her from his camp.

Speaking about Ayisha Modi, OV claimed that Ayisha promised to take her to Stonebwoy before signing her contract but such never happened. Ayisha Modi also posed herself to be Stonebwoy’s manager but it was all facade.

She added that during her fallout with Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi came out to spew a lot of lies about her making her appear a bad and ungrateful person.

