Dave Chappelle reveals Jay-Z showed him photos of his properties in Ghana!

On the agenda of bridging the gap between Ghana & the diaspora, Dave Chappelle made it known during the Black Star Line Festival pre-party that Jay-Z has properties in Ghana.

The American comedian who is a friend to the rapper has disclosed that Jay Z has investments in Ghana. Dave Chapelle was speaking at an event dubbed “A conversation with Chance and a special guest,” at the University of Ghana on January 5.

According to entertainment journalist Olele Salvador, the superstar comedian made the revelation during his address.

Sharing a report from the event, he tweeted “two big revelations made at the session with Dave Chapelle: 1. Multiple Grammy award winning HipHop rapper, Jay Z has properties in Ghana, according to Dave Chapelle“.

Jay Z showed him pictures of the properties when he hit him up to come to Ghana together. pic.twitter.com/FcwzLSsLj2 — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce🦅🎙🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) January 5, 2023

He added that “Jay Z showed him pictures of the properties when he hit him up to come to Ghana together.”

Before this, Dave has made it known that he has interest in making a home in Ghana. In the conversation below with Naomi Campbell, he said, he has been influenced by Stevie Wonder.

Dave Chapelle in his address has also promised to return to Ghana to set up a comedy club. According to Olele, “he assured the Ghanaian comedians who were in the room(DKB, Lekzy, OB, etc) that he would visit their comedy clubs in Ghana when he returns“.

The comedian who has been Ghana since January 3, is expected to perform at Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa’s Black Star Line Festival scheduled for today, January 6, 2023, at the Black Star Square in Accra.

