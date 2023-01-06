Amerado pens ‘A Red Letter To Strongman’

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has penned a red letter to fellow rapper and former label mate Strongman Burner in a new video.

The two rappers in recent times have sparked a controversial debate concerning their relationship. Asked whether Strongman will ever drop a diss for Amerado, he answered his baby mama has stopped him from doing that.

Amerado in several videos has expressed his love for his former label mate but both have been seen throwing subliminal shots at each other on countless occasions.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.