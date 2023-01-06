fbpx
Amerado pens 'A Red Letter To Strongman'
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has penned a red letter to fellow rapper and former label mate Strongman Burner in a new video.

The two rappers in recent times have sparked a controversial debate concerning their relationship. Asked whether Strongman will ever drop a diss for Amerado, he answered his baby mama has stopped him from doing that.

Amerado in several videos has expressed his love for his former label mate but both have been seen throwing subliminal shots at each other on countless occasions.

