Kanye West tipped as surprise act for Black Star Line concert; spotted with team at Pre-party yesterday!

Information reaching GhanaMusic.com has it that multiple award-winning global hip-hop icon, Kanye West is in town for Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa’s Black Star Line Festival.

He is tipped to be the surprise act on the night and would share stages alongside big international names in the game including T-Pain, Erykah Badu, Tobe Nwigwe, Jeremih, as well as our very own Asaaka Boys, Sarkodie and M.anifest.

