fbpx
Top Stories

Data is too expensive in Ghana, it’s much cheaper in East Africa – Wendy Shay on why most of her streams isn’t from Ghana

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 10 hours ago
Data is too expensive in Ghana, it's much cheaper in East Africa - Wendy Shay on why most of her streams isn't from Ghana
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Shay Concert convener & Rufftown Records cash cow, Wendy Shay, has bemoaned the high cost of data in Ghana which prevents fans from streaming songs.

She said artistes in Ghana usually record low music streams as compared to their peers in other African countries.

Describing the situation as worrying, Wendy Shay said celebrities must endeavor to use their influence to channel this particular concern to the appropriate authorities.

“I have realized that data is extremely expensive in Ghana. I have conducted research and realized that East African countries have less cost of data. When you go on their YouTube and other streaming sites you’d realize they have a lot of streams.

“I think we should find the right way to address this problem as celebrities. We need to use our influence to tackle this problem because even foreigners complain about it a lot. That is why a lot of musicians in Ghana don’t have a large number of music streams in Ghana as compared to other African countries currently,” she told Accra FM’s, Nana Romeo.

Touching on the other factors that prevent Ghanaian musicians from gathering enough streams on digital platforms, Wendy Shay identified that most fans resort to downloading from other websites.

“I think Ghanaians are now gradually getting used to streams. They should stop downloading the songs from YouTube and other places. They should also try and register on these streaming sites. That’s the means through which we can also feed ourselves,” she maintained

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 10 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

45 by Black Sherif

2022 Week 43: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

30th October 2022
45 by Black Sherif

2022 Week 42: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

23rd October 2022
Heaven by Wendy Shay

Video Premiere: Heaven by Wendy Shay

21st October 2022
Heaven by Wendy Shay

Audio: Heaven by Wendy Shay

21st October 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker