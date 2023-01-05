Data is too expensive in Ghana, it’s much cheaper in East Africa – Wendy Shay on why most of her streams isn’t from Ghana

Shay Concert convener & Rufftown Records cash cow, Wendy Shay, has bemoaned the high cost of data in Ghana which prevents fans from streaming songs.

She said artistes in Ghana usually record low music streams as compared to their peers in other African countries.

Describing the situation as worrying, Wendy Shay said celebrities must endeavor to use their influence to channel this particular concern to the appropriate authorities.

“I have realized that data is extremely expensive in Ghana. I have conducted research and realized that East African countries have less cost of data. When you go on their YouTube and other streaming sites you’d realize they have a lot of streams.

“I think we should find the right way to address this problem as celebrities. We need to use our influence to tackle this problem because even foreigners complain about it a lot. That is why a lot of musicians in Ghana don’t have a large number of music streams in Ghana as compared to other African countries currently,” she told Accra FM’s, Nana Romeo.

Touching on the other factors that prevent Ghanaian musicians from gathering enough streams on digital platforms, Wendy Shay identified that most fans resort to downloading from other websites.

“I think Ghanaians are now gradually getting used to streams. They should stop downloading the songs from YouTube and other places. They should also try and register on these streaming sites. That’s the means through which we can also feed ourselves,” she maintained

