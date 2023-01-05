Ashaiman witnesses EBA GH Activation Show!

Following a successful career in China, EBA GH returns to Ghana to touchbase with his roots and the country’s rich culture.

The multi-talented artiste who is best known for his energetic performances and storytelling is signed to HOK Musiq, under which he released his debut “Running Back” which was powered by GhG.

Running Back was produced by the award winning record producer Ssnowbeatz, mixed and mastered by Unklebeat of AMG fame.

He followed up with an official music video shot which was directed by MadeUnderPressure. It was released on 17th of December with an activation show in Ashaiman.

The running back activation show including the video premier was widely attended by colleague artistes like Conkabwoy, Bortey, Ntelabi among others giving great performances to the audience at the 4:30 Pub inside Ashaiman.

EBA GH is looking forward to a great career in Ghana and is calling on everyone both fans and the media to keep supporting him. According to him, “there is more to come with great videos; but for the time being, you can enjoy “Running Back”.

EBA GH “Running Back” Official Video available on YouTube and audio on all streaming platforms. Don’t forget to subscribe and share.

