Und Xray begins 2023 with brand-new single featuring esKay Jr. dubbed; Confused

18 mins ago
America-based Ghanaian musician, Und Xray whose primary musical styles include hip-hop, trap, and afrobeat, teams up with eSKay Jr. on; Confused.

Und Xray unleashes this sweet and melodic afrobeat song titled “Confused” which was produced by the Magician Gigz Beatz.

This song is already catching waves and spreading like wildfire all over the globe. From the beat to the lyrics and flow, this song is a certified hit. It has a vibe that will make you nod your head and get on your feet to dance.

