Farida Mimi is bringing Ghanaian Afro-gospel to Europe

For a long time Farida Mimi was missing a huge part of her personality in her music and that was the sound and feeling of HOME.

Finally, the Denmark-based Farida Mimi has found her sound!

It feels natural and none on this side of heaven can say they cannot dance to afrobeat. Over the last few years Afrobeat has traveled the world and become the sound for what Farida Mimi believes for everything.

It’s THE vibe. The combination of modern sounds, highlife and traditional west-African sounds is the perfect match!

Having to deal with a lot of heartbreak, mental and physical changes between 2019 and till very beginning of 2022 God blessed her with a year of peace and solitude and she has finally understood that trusting in Him is the only way of life she needs.

Still using her voice as a way to celebrate and worship God she felt drawn to her roots chosing to create more afro-gospel.

With this song, Farida Mimi gives God the glory, for teaching and showing her who He really is and what wonderful things that comes with being a child of God.

She has teamed up with friend and brother from the motherland Ghana, GodsNation, to create a banger!

GodsNation puts his flavourful rapping style on the track In their native tongue Twi; he makes the song sound true to the Afrobeat vibe and sound.

“Because of You” will be released January 6th 2023

Farida Mimi is 27 years old. Born in Accra, Ghana then moved to Denmark at the age of 1 and a half. She now lives in Aarhus, married and has two beautiful girls.

Find Farida Mimi here:

Instagram – @faridaxmimi

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/FaridaxMimiB/

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@FaridaMimi/about

Email – Faridaxmimi@gmail.com

