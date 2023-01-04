Dr Cryme believes he is ‘Too Known’ in latest audiovisual!

Even with the widespread acclaim he received for ‘Kwasi’ EP last year, ‘Too Known’ crooner, Dr. Cryme has not wavered from his high standards.

With the release of the music video for his song “Too Known,” he has had a productive start to the new year.

As the EP’s fourth track, “Too Known” finally has a music video that does a good job of depicting its subject.

Bra Shizzle, the video’s director and cinematographer, created a stunning work in its spare elegance. Always have faith in him.

Here is a music video for your viewing pleasure.

