fbpx
Top Stories

Dave Chappelle poised to follow Stevie Wonder in relocating to Ghana; billed for a convo with Chance the Rapper at UG ahead of Black Star Line Festival

Black Star Line Festival comes off this Friday!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 35 mins ago
Dave Chappelle poised to follow Stevie Wonder in relocating to Ghana; billed for a convo with Chance the Rapper at UG ahead of Black Star Line Festival
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Globally renowned ace comedian, Dave Chappelle arrived in Ghana on Tuesday ahead of the much-anticipated Black Star Line Festival and has hinted on his willingness to relocate to the motherland.

Chappelle, 49, joins other Black A-List celebrities who have visited the West African nation during the holiday season.

In 2019, Ghana’s government launched the “Year of Return” initiative in an effort to encourage Africans in the diaspora to find their way ‘home’, commune and reactivate their love for their roots and people. That year also marked the 400th Anniversary of the first ship from Africa hitting the shores of the Americas – precisely Virginia.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #fypage #davechappelle #blackstarlinefestival #vicmensa

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

Chappelle’s visit also comes after he initially expressed his desire to move to the West African country. In a previous sit-down with supermodel Naomi Campbell on her No Filter podcast, the comedian revealed Stevie Wonder inspired him to relocate to Ghana.

“Now those in the room that know Stevie personally [have heard him] say this thing many times through the years that we’ve known him,” Chappelle said at the time. “But this last time he said it, what he said was, ‘I am moving to Ghana so that I can be valued and respected more,’ that’s almost exactly the phrase he used.”

Founded by rappers Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper, the Black Star Line Festival of Pan-African Art is a “week-long series of events including panel discussions, fine art exhibitions and nightlife events culminating in a large-scale concert at Black Star Square in Accra.”

The festival organizers also add that the event will feature “artists, intellectuals, and influential individuals from around the world for an international celebration of global Blackness.”

Ahead of the January 6 concert, Chappelle and Chance the Rapper will have a conversation at the University of Ghana on Thursday. Artists including Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys, and M.anifest have also been billed to perform at the free concert.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 35 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

I do Afropop not Highlife, don't call me a legend yet, there's a change of name & a whole lot coming - Kojo Antwi ahead of 24th December concert

I do Afropop not Highlife, don’t call me a legend yet, there’s a change of name & a whole lot coming – Kojo Antwi ahead of 24th December concert

2 weeks ago
Busy Signal touches down Ghana for Stonebwoy’s BHIM Concert 2022; expect a collaboration!

Busy Signal touches down Ghana for Stonebwoy’s BHIM Concert 2022; expect a collaboration!

2 weeks ago
GhanaMusic.com outdoored as Official media partners of AfroNation Ghana 2022!

GhanaMusic.com outdoored as Official media partners of AfroNation Ghana 2022!

2 weeks ago
Reggie Rockstone wades in on the Bongo Ideas - Davido issue; labels Bongo a demon!

Reggie Rockstone wades in on the Bongo Ideas – Davido issue; labels Bongo a demon!

2 weeks ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker