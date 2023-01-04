Coming soon! Mawusi to open 2023 with Divine Selection

Changing the narrative of the African gospel scene is US-based Ghanaian artist Mawusi with her spirit-filled gospel song, Divine Selection.

The song aims at rekindling the faith of believers to stand firm and be appreciative especially in these last days when situations keep getting dire with augmented hardships.

Divine Selection, an English dominated song with a bit of Twi infusion also talks about divine protection. It was written and produced by Herbert Crassie and performed by Mawusi.

With a background as a trained pharmaceutical technician and a flight attendant and currently pursuing Bachelors in healthcare Management in Colorado Christian University, USA, Mawusi has garnered experiences from all these spheres.

This goes a long way to help her music composition, no doubts she is deep in coining her words.

Currently under the management of 2Face Records, Mawusi aims to cement her name in the heart’s of many by way of her soul touching songs and donations to orphans, the homeless, the poor etc. through her Mawusi Appiah Ministry

Mawusi Appiah Ministry is purely based on the word of God.

“I want to help those in need, the deserted, orphans and widows in their affliction and keep myself unstained from the world. James 1:27 is my inspiration and I believe this is achievable through the little sums I get from my music” she said.

Being her first single, Mawusi is ready to uplift the power of God in the Gospel music industry. She believes it is a good way to start the year and is thankful to God.

Divine Selection will be available on 27th January 2023 on all music portals.

Follow Mawusi on all social media platforms

Facebook: Mawusi Music

Instagram: @mawusimusic

Youtube: Mawusi Music

Tiktok: @mawusimusic

Twitter: @MawusiMusic

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.