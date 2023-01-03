What A Night! Here’s what went down at Detty Rave 2022

What a night! Detty Rave 2022 is officially in the record books as one of the December in Ghana nights to remember.

The night marked a few firsts for many revellers as they were given a resoundingly entertaining laser lights show, fabulous set design and crisp sound.

The event supported by betPawa, Turf Devices, TRACE TV, Ghanaian National Service scheme was the first edition in two years post The Great lockdown.

Throughout the night, guests had an outdoor rave experience on a new level.

The event production had them wondering if they were transported to the US or somewhere in Europe as everything about the evening took them somewhere distant yet familiarly beautiful.

DJs and guest performers include Shatta Wale, King Promise, Medikal, R2Bees, DJ Aroma (Ghana)/ Ami Faku, Uncle Vinny, Major League DJz (South Africa), Joeboy, Crayon, DJ Neptune (Nigeria) DJ Edu (UK).

The best part of the event whose creative director is Mr Eazi was the set design which looked like a giant radio, and also the use of lasers + neon lights to create a multi-sensory musical experience for guests.

At 2 AM when Don Eazi declared the end of the event, guests shouted in disappointment wanting more.

