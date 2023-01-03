Black Sherif takes Asake downtown Nima for a tour; storm 2023 setting off firecrackers together!

The two breakout stars out of Africa in 2022, Asake & Black Sherif stormed the streets of Nima on January 1, 2023 as they were mobbed by fans and met up with community leaders.

The two musicians sitting on top of a Land Cruiser got many of their fans chanting their names and singing their praises as they made their way through the principal streets.

The security team they had with them had to work extra hard and tirelessly to ensure that the cars in the convoy of these top music acts had the liberty to move without any difficulty.

Blacko and Asake ended their street tour by taking pictures with some opinion leaders in the Nima community and their top fans.

Asake has been in Ghana since the 2022 Christmas festivities for two major music concerts, Afrochella and Afro Nation.

It is also expected that Black Sherif will join the ‘Mr. Money’ crooner, Ololade Ahmed better known as Asake at the debut edition of the Beer With Us Festival (BWUFEST) billed to hold Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

