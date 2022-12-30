Catch A Vibe! Efua taps S3fa for a new soundgasm experience on last single for the year

Reigning Ghana Music Awards USA US-Based Afro Pop Song of the Year winner, Georgette Class-peters, known in showbiz as Efua has teamed up with ‘Echoke’ hitmaker, S3fa on her latest ‘Catch A Vibe‘ single.

The groovy Afropop banger will get you in your feels only to draw you right back out of those toxic emotions, inferiority complex and bad energies almost immediately, kind courtesy the vibely rhythm & Efua’s soothing vocals and in-depth lyrics.

Produced by Edwin Anthony, Catch A Vibe brings out an unheard side of Efua’s versatility and vocal dexterity. Fans are definitely in for a mind-blowing rollercoaster sponsored by the realization of the magnitude of growth exuded by the burgeoning songstress.

In commenting on what inspired her latest release, Efua revealed, “This song is part of a larger body of work, so when I was creating it, it was about leaving behind the habit of pleasing people and finally doing what it takes to make yourself happy”.

Efua further narrated how she got S3fa on her song; “I wrote the song more than a year ago but I kept it because I didn’t feel it was ready yet. I knew it needed something or someone. S3fa came to mind after hearing Echoke when I walked into an auditorium for my GMA-USA performance practice following my nomination this year.

She was on my vision board for 2022, sitting next to Stonebwoy and I had a playlist of people that I wanted to work with and she was on it. I put the desire out there and prayed about it. 10 months later, I met her at a Kofi Kinaata concert. The rest is history”.

Efua draws inspiriation from several artistes across the globe including Tems, Ayra Starr, Ruger, Sefa, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Lauren Hill & Whitney Houston.

Stream her latest single here and get interactive via her socials below:

Website: https://www.efuamusicmedia.com/artists

Facebook: @efuamusic

Instagram: @efuamusicofficial

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.