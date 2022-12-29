Highlights of 2022 Afrochella Day 1: Ayra Starr’s stage fall, Kwesi Arthur, Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale epic delivery!

It was a night to remember at the just ended Day 1 of Afrochella and we present to you highlights of all the buzzing performances and interesting moments.

Mavin Records signee & sensational Nigerian Afrobeat hitmaker, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, alias Ayra Starr, has commented after falling on stage during her performance at Afrochella 2022. Ayra Starr was among the superstars performing at the two-day music festival

The event, which is described as a celebration of Africa’s diverse culture and the vibrant work of African creatives and entrepreneurs, staged a two-day concert that commenced on December 28th and will end on December 29th.

With artists like Burna Boy, Stonebwoy, Asake, Fireboy DML, Kwesi Arthur, Gyakie, and a host of other heavyweights billed for performances, Mavin star girl and diva, Ayra Starr, was also in the mix and rendered a soothing performance on the first day of the 2-day show

I just hope my crush never sees that video of me falling 😭😭😭 — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) December 29, 2022

However, while performing her label’s smash hit “Won Da Mo,” the lovely Ayra Starr fell awkwardly on stage but quickly got back up.

Oya it has do let’s move on 😭😂😂😂 — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) December 29, 2022

Ayra starrr why are you running 😭😂😂 — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) December 29, 2022

Murife don’t runnn — Celestial being (@ayrastarr) December 29, 2022

Reacting to the fall, Ayra called out the organizers of the show for not cleaning the stage before her performance. Describing the fall as painful and unnecessary, she wrote:

“Afrochella next time y’all should clean your stage after every artist’s performance, that fall was very unnecessary and painful” The singer also hilariously reacted to her fall In a series of Tweets

“I just hope my crush never sees that video of me falling” she wrote. “Ayra starrr why are you running” she added. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old has, for a while, come under backlash for wearing skimpy outfits to shows and in her music videos.

Furthermore, Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, gave patrons of the 2022 Afrochella a performance that has left many of them applauding him for getting them entertained.

The performer, who, in 2022, released back-to-back hit songs, proved his showstopping prowess when he performed some of those songs, including “Take Away,” “Bunker,” and “Where the Party Dey,” while wearing a long-sleeved brown blouse, shorts, matching white socks, and white sneakers.

Surprisingly, after serenading the crowd with over seven of his great songs, the musician brought on stage some vivacious dancers when it appeared to the music lovers that he was almost through with his performance.

He then joined the dancers in a brief dance synchronization. Also, Ghanaian hitmaker Kwesi Arthur changed the atmosphere at Afrochella when he was met with an enthusiastic audience when he jumped on stage to perform.

The raucous screams from the crowd left the artiste amazed when he stepped on stage, clad in his simple, dark-coloured outfits with his dreadlocks to match.

Aside from Shatta Wale, who energized the audience like it was nothing, Kwesi Arthur was among the top performers to receive a warm welcome on stage.

The artiste’s calm performance flowed so effortlessly that it serenaded festival lovers in a way that drew them together.

Serenaded couples were seen making out while the “Baajo” performer performed. Kwesi Arthur, known for his distinctive shirtless performances, removed his shirt midway through the performance as he sang one of his well-known hit songs.

Before he ended his show, the artiste presented an aspiring performer to the masses while they performed a song they had composed together. Kwesi Arthur mounted the Afrocehlla stage with artistes like Kofi Kinaata, Ayra Star, Fireboy, King Promise, Medikal, and Shatta Wale, among others.

