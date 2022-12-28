Lagos turn up in thousands for Black Sherif right after sold out debut show in Accra!

Black Sherif must have us all on some very powerful ‘jazz’ as he has repeated his great feat in Lagos few days after selling out his first ever headline concert in Accra.

After the success of his first-ever self-organized concert, the ‘Mozama Disco’ concert in Accra on December 21, 2022, Black Sherif recently made a stop in Nigeria and as usual he killed it.

Black Sherif made Ghana proud with his music and energetic performance when he mounted the stage in Lagos.

The award-winning Ghanaian artiste got almost all the fans gathered there singing along to his hit single, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ word for word.

The young rapper also got the charged crowd to sing along to some of his other hit songs including the ‘Second Sermon’ remix that featured Grammy award-winning Burna Boy.

Blacko has solidified his supremacy in the music industry since he made his entrance into the industry.

On Wednesday, 21 December, Ghana’s young superstar, Black Sherif delivered an outstanding performance at his first ever solo December in Ghana concert dubbed “Mozama Disco” (The Genesis) at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Black Sherif and his team gave concert goers an all-round experience; the night started out with a meet and greet with his fans, where he met with, interacted and signed some merchandise for his fans and later proceeded to the big stage for his performance.

Black Sherif left fans wanting more, as they chanted his name while leaving the concert grounds.

For a young act who is barely three years in the game, Black Sherif has solidified his position in the Ghanaian music industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.