Clap for Ghana! – Shatta Wale lauds colleagues for pulling successful concerts this December; emphasizes unity in taking Ghana music global

Following successful events held by various Ghanaian artistes over the weekend, Shatta Wale has come out to congratulate them and reiterate the need for unity among Ghanaian artistes in setting new records.

This year’s festive season has witnessed Ghanaian most laudable artists headline sold-out shows all over treating and entertain their audience with the best versions of their songs, which topped charts this year.

This according to dancehall musician Shatta Wale has made this year the happiest yet after witnessing a number of his colleagues recording success in their field of work.

The ‘On God’ hitmaker on December 27, took to his Twitter page to congratulate, Medikal, Criss Waddle, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and rapper Black Sherif for holding successful shows in the festive period.

I think this year is my happiest year ever.

Seeing me and my brothers win together is just too much for me

MDK ,WADDLE ,SARK,STONE BLACKO ETC…🙏💚🌎🇬🇭



Clap for Ghana 👏👏👏👏 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 27, 2022

Shatta describes the names listed above as his brothers and also appreciated Ghanaian music lovers for the love and support they give to local artists.

On Christmas Day, Shatta Wale and Medikal held their joint show dubbed ‘Freedom Wave Concert’ at the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium.

The two recorded a massive turnout from their fans who stayed up till morning for Shatta’s last performance which lasted for hours.

Before the concert, Shatta Wale had expressed hope of filling the stadium following Wizkid’s no-show some weeks earlier.

“…if we want to fill the Accra Sports Stadium we can fill it but when we fill it they should say we have filled it because it is not easy…this December the fans can come and fill the other side. We want to invite everybody to come to celebrate Christmas with us,” the dancehall artiste said.

“I believe companies will pay huge sums to see the crowd lined up like this…all you see at the stadium is love…All those people you see at the stadium are like family members. We don’t stress to even get these numbers to the stadium…this show (last year) we put out the flyer a week to the show. We didn’t do a billboard or promo.”

The show went on until after 7am with fans still begging for Shatta Wale who never showed any sign of tiredness.

