Roy X Taylor ends the Year with ‘Your Clone’

Musician and performer, Roy X Taylor is not slowing down any time soon in the music industry with his outstanding talent.

Roy X Taylor has released the perfect Highlife song fused with love to climax the year titled Your Clone.

With multiple releases, musical award nominations and a guest contributor on ‘Boko A Ko’ album by the Saltpond City Band, Roy is constantly expanding his musical catalogue and audience with amazing tunes.

Written by Roy himself, ‘Your Clone’ puts the musician in a surety mood where he assures his lover of his endless affection for her. Under the direction of Nukboks Executive, ‘Your Clone’ is available on Digital music platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.