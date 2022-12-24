Clem Biney ends 2022 with thought-provoking HipHop tune; Parasite

USA-based Ghanaian Hip Hop & Hiplife act, Clem Biney has summed up 2022 with his last single for the year dubbed, Parasite.

Produced by ItzJoeBeatz, the hard-hitting hip hop beat will get your head bopping and feet tapping in no time as Clem unleashes complimentary lyrics to the already dope tune.

Hinged on the topic of toxic individuals, the rapper seeks to capture a very delicate aspect of our everyday life, making Parasite a very relatable piece which is sure to resonate with fans and music lovers in general.

It’s an anthem for all black communities abroad, diasporans and any traveller trapped in a foreign land and subjected to all forms of racism and police brutality all in the name of making ends meet and seeking for greener pastures.

His lyrical dexterity and rap flow is something to experience and his consistency over the years have gained him widespread recognition among the Ghanaian community in America.

Clem grew up in Brooklyn, New York & has been a fan of hip hop and hip life music since he was a teenager.

Growing up, he listened to some of the great rap artistes in the 90s and legendary musicians like Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Reggie Rockstone, Lord Kenya, Obrafour and more were some of the artistes he never missed listening to.

Follow and get interactive with him across social media on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Subscribe to his YouTube Channel for more entertaining updates. Stream/download Parasite across all online music platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.