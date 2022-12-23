Mozama really turned into a Disco! Black Sherif leaves thousands wanting more at maiden concert!

Black Sherif has been the talk of town ever since he gathered thousands at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel for the maiden edition of his Mozama Disco Concert.

Black Sherif has staged one of the best December In Accra shows so far with his Mozama Disco concert.

The Ghanaian trap star hosted thousands of his fans at a venue on the La Palm Royal beach. Mozama Disco becomes Black Sherif’s first major concert in Ghana ever since he shot to fame in 2021 with his ‘Second Sermon’ monster hit.

The show which kicked off late noon, treated patrons with games and fun, gave up and coming acts the platform to show off their talents and network with other creatives.

Top Ghanaian acts like Joey B, Fameye, Darko Vibes, Cina Soul, Gyakie, Wendy Shay, Asaaka Boys, Lasmid and Nigeria’s Darkoo mounted the stage to thrill the audience with a surprise showmanship from King Sark.

Sarkodie surprisingly joined Black Sherif to perform their ‘Country Side’ collaboration, the most popular track so far on the Ghanaian rapper’s ‘Jamz’ album. The performance of the duo became one of the most talked about highlights from the Mozama Disco concert.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.