fbpx
Top Stories

Mozama really turned into a Disco! Black Sherif leaves thousands wanting more at maiden concert!

History making moves only!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Mozama really turned into a Disco! Black Sherif leaves thousands wanting more at maiden concert!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Black Sherif has been the talk of town ever since he gathered thousands at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel for the maiden edition of his Mozama Disco Concert.

Black Sherif has staged one of the best December In Accra shows so far with his Mozama Disco concert.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #fypage #blacksheriff #blacko #mozamadisco

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

The Ghanaian trap star hosted thousands of his fans at a venue on the La Palm Royal beach. Mozama Disco becomes Black Sherif’s first major concert in Ghana ever since he shot to fame in 2021 with his ‘Second Sermon’ monster hit.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #fypage #blacksheriff

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

The show which kicked off late noon, treated patrons with games and fun, gave up and coming acts the platform to show off their talents and network with other creatives.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #fypage #blacksheriff

♬ Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan Viral – WZ Beat

Top Ghanaian acts like Joey B, Fameye, Darko Vibes, Cina Soul, Gyakie, Wendy Shay, Asaaka Boys, Lasmid and Nigeria’s Darkoo mounted the stage to thrill the audience with a surprise showmanship from King Sark.

@ghanamusic

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

Sarkodie surprisingly joined Black Sherif to perform their ‘Country Side’ collaboration, the most popular track so far on the Ghanaian rapper’s ‘Jamz’ album. The performance of the duo became one of the most talked about highlights from the Mozama Disco concert.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #fypage #blacksheriff #blacko #mozamadisco

♬ original sound – Ghana Music
@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #fypage #efiaodo #blacksheriff #blacko #mozamadisco

♬ original sound – Ghana Music
@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #fypage #larruso #blacksheriff #blacko #mozamadisco

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Criss Waddle takes over trends after calling out R2Bees & King Promise for no-show at his concert!

Criss Waddle takes over trends after calling out R2Bees & King Promise for no-show at his concert!

4 days ago
A sneak peak into confirmed artistes & how your next door neighbour is prepping up for AfroNation Ghana!

A sneak peak into confirmed artistes & how your next door neighbour is prepping up for AfroNation Ghana!

4 days ago
Kwesi Arthur comments on the dark side of the industry; reveals Journalism aspirations

Kwesi Arthur comments on the dark side of the industry; reveals Journalism aspirations

4 days ago
5 facts about A.K Songstress you might have never known!

5 facts about A.K Songstress you might have never known!

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker