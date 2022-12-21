Reggie Rockstone wades in on the Bongo Ideas – Davido issue; labels Bongo a demon!

Ghana’s HipLife ‘Grandpapa’, Reggie Rockstone has commented on the words of opinionated tweep Bongo Ideas, following Davido’s confrontation of tweets made about the death of his son.

The Ghanaian loudmouth tweep blamed the Nigerian singer for the passing of his son. The three-year-old passed on after he reportedly drowned in a pool at home. After the sad news surfaced, Bongo Ideas claimed that Davido’s negligence caused it.

“Davido has always been careless and care-free. Blame him for the sudden death of his son” he said in a Tweet that has gone viral a day after the sorrowful incident.

Davido who has now returned to social media apparently chanced on the tweet, hence, sent a message to Bongo Ideas, saying “thank you, I hope wat happened to me never happens to you. Amen“.

However, his message appeared to have fallen on deaf ears as the infamous Ghanaian Twitter troll remained recalcitrant. Bongo insists that whatever he said about the death of Davido’s son is an opinion he still stands by.

Sharing a screenshot of his conversation with Davido, he said “Davido just sent this to my dm…what does he really mean cos I’m perplexed! @davido”. In the chat he told the singer that “I don’t understand your message. Can you please explain yourself“.

His comments attracted the attention of Reggie Rockstone who described his act as evil. “YOU REALLY WROTE THAT TO A FATHER WHO LOST HIS SON YOUNG MAN?? WOW!! AND U COME BACK ON HERE TO MAKE LIKE U DONT KNOW WHAT HE IS TELLING YOU?? BROTHER THERE IS A LINE U DO NOT CROSS AND U HAVE! BE VERY CAREFUL HOW YOU PLAY COS THESE FOLX HAVE MONEY AND ARE LOVED! YOU DONT.” Reggie said.

This exactly the attention he looking for. Hiding behind the keyboard looking for his 15 minutes cuz there's no such thing as bad publicity. He trying to get verified by any means possible ma gee — Genie™🇳🇬 (@QwesiNifa) December 20, 2022

In another tweet, he added that “I NEED ALL OF YOU ON HERE TO STOP AND RETHINK ALL! THIS BONGO CAT CROSSED THE LINE ON THIS ONE AND IF U ARE BACKING THIS THEN THE CURSE TOUCHES U TOO! TO TELL A FATHER WHO TRAGICALLY LOST HIS SON THAT IS EVIL!“.

Responding to this and other criticims, Bonho came back to say that “I am the Devil’s advocate and he is always on my side“. This statement has forced Reggie Rockstone to wage war against him in the tweets below.

The devil, Satan and other derivatives are all imaginary characters in a fairytale books called Bible and Quran.

Till date, believers have failed to demonstrate the character is real. He only exists in their imagination. — Tito Kingsley Ampiah (@titokgh) December 20, 2022

“OK I SEE THE VIBE THIS BONGO KID IS ON!? HE ON THAT SATANIC VIBES AND CLEARLY TELLS ALL THE DEVIL IS ON HIS SIDE?? THIS IS WHO YALL FOLLOW? WOW! NOW I AM REALLY WAR TO YOU KID! I CANT STAND FOLX WHO ROCK WITH THE DEVIL! CHRISTIANS N MUSLIMS ALL IN TOGETHER NOW! DEMON ALERT“

