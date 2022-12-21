Latext Foreigner gets set to debut with Abrabo

New artist Latext Foreigner, real name Maame Pokua, is set to release an audibly touching and yet a melodic song titled as Abrabo.

The song talks about how dangerous the world is during moments when we come across situations not planned which we can’t do anything about it.

This scared her to come out with a question to the world, “Is that how the world is?“. Mostly people voice out questions like this when they get into serious situations.

Production credit Abrabo on goes to Bossu Bhaard. Let’s all anticipate this great tune and give it a push to the top.

